🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Syracuse

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Syracuse, NY? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Central New York SPCA

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Tank is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a soft tan-and-white coat. As a young dog, he’s at a great age for training, bonding, and learning new routines with his future family.

To learn more about Tank’s personality, whether he’s good with kids or other pets, and his vetting status (vaccines, neuter, etc.), please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)

German Shepherd Dog (mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Central New York SPCA

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Asiago is a handsome young German Shepherd mix who’s full of potential and eager to learn. He:

Walks easily on a leash and enjoys relaxed strolls

and enjoys relaxed strolls Has already mastered “sit”

Is sweet, attentive , and loves to show off his manners, especially for treats

, and loves to show off his manners, especially for treats Thrives on human connection and is very receptive to pets and attention

If you’re looking for a smart, trainable companion who wants to bond closely with his people, Asiago could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Asiago and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Adult (6 years old)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $275

Rescue: Seventh Heaven Rescue

Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative

Gem is a 6‑year‑old girl who truly lives up to her name. She survived a very rough start in life, coming from a building with no electricity or running water, and was understandably scared at first. Even though she could be a bit sassy when she was hurting and afraid, her rescuers saw that there was a loving dog underneath it all.

Now Gem is ready for the forever home she deserves. She’s already spayed, fully vaccinated, and heartworm negative, so she’s all set to settle in with her new family.

For more details on her personality, and whether she’s a fit for homes with kids or other pets, please reach out to the rescue.

👉 Meet Gem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Syracuse, NY area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these organizations or calling to ask about the dogs above. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.