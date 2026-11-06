🚧 Syracuse Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings, Up to $160K

Syracuse construction is busy right now—good news if you like working with your hands or have electrical estimating experience. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Syracuse, NY (also Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA)

(also Akron, OH & Philadelphia, PA) Salary: $90,000 – $160,000 (based on experience)

Type: Full-time

You’ll estimate costs for transmission, distribution, and underground electrical construction projects—from takeoffs and site walks to full proposals and bid reviews. Great fit if you have 4+ years in utility/electrical estimating, strong Excel skills, and want a role with full benefits and direct impact on big infrastructure jobs.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Location: Syracuse, NY

Salary: $22 – $27/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Hands-on role keeping job sites clean, safe, and running smoothly—loading materials, helping other trades, setting up scaffolding, and using tools and equipment. Good for someone with 1+ year of construction experience, able to lift 50 lbs, and looking to grow skills while working on active projects.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has options (travel, locations, or experience levels) that might work for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.