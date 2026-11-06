🍽️ Syracuse Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Syracuse food and hospitality spots are hiring across cafes, hotels, and fast food. Good mix of entry-level roles and part-time shifts if you want flexible hours.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Marriott Syracuse Downtown)

Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Marriott Syracuse Downtown) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.26 per hour

Day-shift bartender role at Shaughnessy’s Pub inside the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. You’ll set up and stock the bar, mix drinks, handle cash/POS, and take care of guests. Comes with hotel perks like free parking, free shift meal, hotel discounts, 401K match for eligible staff, and regular employee appreciation events.

Employer: KFC / KBP Foods

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Not listed (typical restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (typical restaurant hourly role) Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour (expected starting range)

Fast-food team role with paid training, free shift meal, and KFC discounts. No experience needed—just be 16+ with flexible availability. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and education benefits like free GED and some college support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Front-of-house café role making coffee and other drinks, taking orders, and running the POS. Good fit if you like a busy, social setting and can handle cash, basic math, and food safety while keeping the space clean and welcoming.

Employer: Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Part-time, mornings

Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

Early-morning hotel role prepping and serving breakfast, stocking the buffet, and keeping the kitchen and dining area clean. Great if you like to be done by late morning and enjoy guest interaction. Includes employee discount, health insurance, PTO, and referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience if you show up ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.