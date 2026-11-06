🏥 Syracuse Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $30K–$78K+

Syracuse healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and support services. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level patient care to licensed clinical work.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week assignment , full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

Internship / , full-time (40 hrs/week, days) Pay: $3,014 per week

Schedule: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm , must work one weekend per month

, must work Setting: Acute care; inpatient on weekends

Work a high-paying travel contract in acute care, with steady daytime hours and strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and CEU reimbursement through a Joint Commission–accredited agency.

Employer: AccessCNY

Location: 1603 Court Street, Syracuse, NY

Type: Internship (regular weekday schedule)

Internship (regular weekday schedule) Pay: $68,000 – $78,000 per year

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Help design and run person-centered behavioral treatment plans while working closely with families and teams. This role offers steady hours plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and 11 paid holidays for staff working 30+ hours.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.00 – $20.58 per hour (based on experience, skills, education)

(based on experience, skills, education) Shift: Day shift, Mon–Fri, possible weekends/holidays; 7:00 am – 3:30 pm or 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Support the OR team by cleaning, stocking, and safely transporting patients and supplies. Good fit if you want to get into hospital work with a high school diploma and grow your skills through ongoing training.

Employer: SUNY Upstate Medical University

Location: Syracuse, NY – CG-5W Inpatient Psychiatry

Type: Part-time (60% FTE, permanent)

Salary: $30,238 per year (60% of $50,396) + $4,000 GEO

(60% of $50,396) Schedule: Based on a 40-hour work week equivalent; nights, evenings, holidays

Based on a 40-hour work week equivalent; Minimum Requirement: High school diploma or GED

Work directly with psychiatric patients as part of a multi-disciplinary team, helping carry out treatment plans under an RN’s direction. Civil service exam requirements are currently suspended for this title under the HELP program, making it more accessible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.