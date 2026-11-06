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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Syracuse — TVs, Furniture & Fitness Gear
There are some nice free items available right now around Village of North Syracuse. If you’re setting up a living room or home gym, these local neighbors are giving away useful stuff.
Vizio 32-Inch TV and Toshiba Wall Mount 32-Inch TV
Item: Vizio 32-inch TV (includes stand) and Toshiba wall-mount 32-inch TV
Condition: Vizio TV in good condition; Toshiba TV is wall-mount style (no extra details given)
Location: Village of North Syracuse, Syracuse, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice setup if you need a TV for a bedroom, spare room, or kids’ space. The Vizio comes with its stand, and the Toshiba is meant to be mounted on the wall.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden TV Stand with Storage
Item: Wooden TV stand with shelves and drawers
Condition: Described as sturdy; no damage details given
Features: Two open shelves and two drawers for extra storage
Location: Village of North Syracuse, Syracuse, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for holding a TV plus game systems, cable box, or baskets in the drawers. Handy if you’re organizing a living room or basement.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Recumbent Exercise Bike
Item: Recumbent exercise bike
Condition: Used, in good condition
Best for: Home workouts, lower-impact exercise while seated
Location: Village of North Syracuse, Syracuse, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you want to build a small home gym or add some gentle cardio without taking up too much space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Mini Stepper Exercise Machine
Item: Mini stepper exercise machine with digital display
Condition: Not stated; described as compact and ideal for home workouts
Features: Small footprint, digital display to track your steps/workout
Location: Village of North Syracuse, Syracuse, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re short on space but want a simple way to move more while at home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, try to message the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Syracuse tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.