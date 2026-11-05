Holiday craft workshops at NYS Fairgrounds

The Junior League of Syracuse will hold two craft workshops during Holiday Shoppes at the NYS Fairgrounds – Horticulture Building.

Christmas Garland Workshop : Make a felt and wooden bead garland on Friday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m. ; cost is $30 and beginners are welcome.

: Make a felt and wooden bead garland on ; cost is and beginners are welcome. Book Edge Painting with Liz Camardo of Edgy Pages: Paint the edge of a favorite paperback using a custom stencil on Saturday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m.; cost is $30 and it is recommended for ages 12+ (bring your own paperback).

Each workshop ticket includes same-day Holiday Shoppes admission and supports the Junior League’s community work. Register here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-holiday-shoppes-fundraiser-nov-13-15-test

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Junior League of Syracuse, Inc.