undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Syracuse
Holiday craft workshops at NYS Fairgrounds
3 days ago
The Junior League of Syracuse will hold two craft workshops during Holiday Shoppes at the NYS Fairgrounds – Horticulture Building.
- Christmas Garland Workshop: Make a felt and wooden bead garland on Friday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m.; cost is $30 and beginners are welcome.
- Book Edge Painting with Liz Camardo of Edgy Pages: Paint the edge of a favorite paperback using a custom stencil on Saturday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m.; cost is $30 and it is recommended for ages 12+ (bring your own paperback).
Each workshop ticket includes same-day Holiday Shoppes admission and supports the Junior League’s community work. Register here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-holiday-shoppes-fundraiser-nov-13-15-test
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Junior League of Syracuse, Inc.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.