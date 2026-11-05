undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Syracuse Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & OTR Openings
Syracuse is busy right now for drivers, from local home-daily routes to big-mile OTR runs. If you’ve got a CDL and a clean record, there’s solid money on the table.
Local Truck Driver (Class A, Final Mile)
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time, local
- Pay: ~$92,000/year average, ~$1,769/week, activity + hourly pay
- Schedule: Home daily, consistent routes
Local Class A role in J.B. Hunt’s Final Mile unit, with daily home time and steady work. Includes safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus extra pay for stops, unloads, holidays, and yard work.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Syracuse, NY (runs across North America)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo; team options available)
- Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year
- Freight: OTR dry van, live entertainment freight
Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), detention pay, paid permits/tolls, cargo/liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.
Class B Driver (Roll Off)
- Employer: Metalico
- Location: 6225 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Pay: $23.00–$26.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, Sat OT 8:00 AM–12:00 PM as needed
CDL Class B roll-off position hauling containers to and from customer sites, with steady daytime hours. Offers medical & dental (70% employer paid), life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 8.5 holidays, 5 sick days, plus boot and safety glasses reimbursement.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while the routes are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.