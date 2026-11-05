🚌 Syracuse Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & OTR Openings

Syracuse is busy right now for drivers, from local home-daily routes to big-mile OTR runs. If you’ve got a CDL and a clean record, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: ~$92,000/year average , ~$1,769/week , activity + hourly pay

, , activity + hourly pay Schedule: Home daily, consistent routes

Local Class A role in J.B. Hunt’s Final Mile unit, with daily home time and steady work. Includes safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus extra pay for stops, unloads, holidays, and yard work.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Syracuse, NY (runs across North America)

Based in (runs across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo; team options available)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year

Freight: OTR dry van, live entertainment freight

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), detention pay, paid permits/tolls, cargo/liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

Employer: Metalico

Location: 6225 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13206

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $23.00–$26.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, Sat OT 8:00 AM–12:00 PM as needed

CDL Class B roll-off position hauling containers to and from customer sites, with steady daytime hours. Offers medical & dental (70% employer paid), life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 8.5 holidays, 5 sick days, plus boot and safety glasses reimbursement.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.