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🚔 Syracuse Public Safety Jobs with Multiple $70K–$130K Openings
Syracuse has some strong safety roles open right now, especially if you like being out in the field and leading safety culture. These are solid, full-time jobs with clear pay and room to grow.
Senior Specialist, Safety Assurance – Field Safety
- Employer: National Grid
- Location: Syracuse, NY (field role across NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,000 – $113,000/year
High-impact safety role supporting electric and gas operations across New York. You’ll coach field crews, audit safety programs, and work directly with leadership to close gaps and improve safety culture. Requires a related bachelor’s degree, 6+ years in safety or risk management, and at least one safety/risk certification (CSP, ASP, GSP, IH, RIMS, CRM, ARM, or CIA).
Safety Manager – Large Commercial Construction Project
- Employer: Gilbane
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Upstate NY): $100,000 – $130,000/year + benefits & retirement
On-site safety lead for a single large commercial project (think schools, labs, hospitals, arenas). You’ll run all project safety efforts, train teams, manage inspections and incident investigations, and supervise direct reports. Looking for 4–7 years of construction safety management and a CHST (or ability to get it within 6 months).
Safety Coordinator – Industrial / Workplace Safety
- Employer: Not listed (industrial/workplace setting)
- Location: 152 Chatham Rd, Syracuse, NY 13203
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET (some flexibility)
- Salary: $72,000 – $75,000/year
Hands-on safety role doing site inspections, audits, training coordination, and incident investigations. Ideal if you have 3+ years in industrial/workplace safety, know MSHA and hazard identification, and like detailed documentation and clear communication.
If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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