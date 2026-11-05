🚔 Syracuse Public Safety Jobs with Multiple $70K–$130K Openings

Syracuse has some strong safety roles open right now, especially if you like being out in the field and leading safety culture. These are solid, full-time jobs with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Syracuse, NY (field role across NY)

(field role across NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $113,000/year

High-impact safety role supporting electric and gas operations across New York. You’ll coach field crews, audit safety programs, and work directly with leadership to close gaps and improve safety culture. Requires a related bachelor’s degree, 6+ years in safety or risk management, and at least one safety/risk certification (CSP, ASP, GSP, IH, RIMS, CRM, ARM, or CIA).

Employer: Gilbane

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (Upstate NY): $100,000 – $130,000/year + benefits & retirement

On-site safety lead for a single large commercial project (think schools, labs, hospitals, arenas). You’ll run all project safety efforts, train teams, manage inspections and incident investigations, and supervise direct reports. Looking for 4–7 years of construction safety management and a CHST (or ability to get it within 6 months).

Employer: Not listed (industrial/workplace setting)

Not listed (industrial/workplace setting) Location: 152 Chatham Rd, Syracuse, NY 13203

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET (some flexibility)

(some flexibility) Salary: $72,000 – $75,000/year

Hands-on safety role doing site inspections, audits, training coordination, and incident investigations. Ideal if you have 3+ years in industrial/workplace safety, know MSHA and hazard identification, and like detailed documentation and clear communication.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.