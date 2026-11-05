🏥 Syracuse, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Syracuse healthcare is busy and hiring across many levels right now—from students and new grads to seasoned specialists. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help new residents transition smoothly into care. You’ll do intake assessments, review histories and orders, build initial care plans, and support a compassionate, resident‑centered environment.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Onondaga County / Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay per visit: $49.00 – $69.00

Estimated annual base pay: $77,200 – $106,200

Provide one‑on‑one skilled nursing care in patients’ homes—wound care, meds, assessments, and care plans—while leading home health aides. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, disability, life insurance, and more.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group

Location: Syracuse / Upstate New York

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Specialized ENT NP role serving residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities. You’ll manage common ENT conditions, perform assessments and minor procedures, and enjoy full benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: St. Joseph’s Health

Location: 742 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203

Type: Full-time, weekdays (daytime hours)

Base salary range: $270,000 – $335,000

Join a long‑standing Behavioral Health team providing outpatient care for adults with a wide range of psychiatric conditions. Role includes evaluations, therapy plus med management, bonuses, relocation support, CME funds, malpractice with tail, and PSLF‑eligible employment.

Employer: Crouse Health

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Per diem; days/evenings/nights

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for nursing students who’ve started hospital clinicals or are CNAs. Work under RN supervision, provide daily patient care, and gain real hospital experience while you’re still in school.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.