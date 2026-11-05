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🏥 Syracuse, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Syracuse healthcare is busy and hiring across many levels right now—from students and new grads to seasoned specialists. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Admissions Registered Nurse
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help new residents transition smoothly into care. You’ll do intake assessments, review histories and orders, build initial care plans, and support a compassionate, resident‑centered environment.
Home Health Registered Nurse
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
- Location: Onondaga County / Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay per visit: $49.00 – $69.00
- Estimated annual base pay: $77,200 – $106,200
Provide one‑on‑one skilled nursing care in patients’ homes—wound care, meds, assessments, and care plans—while leading home health aides. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, disability, life insurance, and more.
ENT Nurse Practitioner (ENT PCP/NP)
- Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group
- Location: Syracuse / Upstate New York
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year
Specialized ENT NP role serving residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities. You’ll manage common ENT conditions, perform assessments and minor procedures, and enjoy full benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and malpractice coverage.
Outpatient Adult Psychiatrist – Syracuse, NY
- Employer: St. Joseph’s Health
- Location: 742 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203
- Type: Full-time, weekdays (daytime hours)
- Base salary range: $270,000 – $335,000
Join a long‑standing Behavioral Health team providing outpatient care for adults with a wide range of psychiatric conditions. Role includes evaluations, therapy plus med management, bonuses, relocation support, CME funds, malpractice with tail, and PSLF‑eligible employment.
Student Nurse Assistant
- Employer: Crouse Health
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Per diem; days/evenings/nights
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for nursing students who’ve started hospital clinicals or are CNAs. Work under RN supervision, provide daily patient care, and gain real hospital experience while you’re still in school.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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