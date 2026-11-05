🚧 Syracuse Construction Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Syracuse construction is booming, especially on big manufacturing and commercial projects. If you’ve got safety or estimating skills, there’s solid money and long-term work here right now.

Employer: Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company Location: Clay / Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$220,000/year + benefits & retirement (Upstate NY range)

Lead safety on a large, complex advanced manufacturing project in Clay. This is a senior role where you set safety strategy, work directly with executives and trade partners, and guide a safety team on a high-profile job.

Employer: Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$130,000/year + benefits & retirement (Upstate NY range)

On-site safety lead for a single large commercial project. You’ll run daily safety efforts, coach crews, manage inspections and incident reviews, and help drive Gilbane’s “Gilbane Cares” safety culture on a major job.

Employer: Glass Doctor of Syracuse & Watertown

Location: Syracuse, NY (in-person, travel to Watertown as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,700–$79,200/year

Estimate and manage storefront, curtain wall, and other commercial glass projects for a growing local franchise. You’ll read plans, do takeoffs in Bluebeam, order materials, and run jobs from bid through closeout.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Syracuse projects are ramping up, and strong construction talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.