🔧 Syracuse Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Syracuse has a solid mix of hands-on building and facilities roles right now, from campus jobs to higher-paid corporate and pharma openings. If you like keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Syracuse, NY (plus Albany, Brooklyn, Melville options)

(plus Albany, Brooklyn, Melville options) Salary: $112,000 – $131,000/year (Upstate NY range)

Type: Full-time

This is a higher-level facilities role focused on office space planning, analytics, and project coordination across NY properties. You’ll work with data (badge swipes, occupancy trends), lead cross-team projects, and present to leadership—good fit if you have 5+ years in project/program management or facilities analytics and want a strategic, office-based facilities career.

Employer: Syracuse University

Location: Syracuse, NY (On-campus)

Salary: $20.56 – $22.84/hour

Type: Full-time, Union, 4 positions, on-site

Shifts: Sunday–Thursday 10:30pm–7:00am; Saturday–Wednesday 2:00pm–10:30pm (subject to change)

Heavy cleaning in offices, classrooms, public areas, and restrooms—sweeping, mopping, trash, moving furniture, and some snow shoveling. Good fit if you want steady campus work with clear duties, can handle physical tasks (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of standing/bending), and like the idea of working in a big university setting.

(Note: This Indeed posting includes the same Janitor role also listed on LinkedIn, but with full pay details and shift info.)

Employer: Syracuse University

Location: Syracuse, NY (On-campus)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior-level trade role handling steam and chilled water systems, boilers, piping, valves, and water treatment across campus. You’ll need accredited steamfitter training plus at least 5 years of experience, your own tools, and a valid driver’s license—great for experienced fitters who want stable institutional work with varied, complex systems.

Employer: Steri-Pharma LLC

Location: Syracuse, NY

Salary: Not listed (shift premium noted)

Not listed (shift premium noted) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~2:00pm–10:30pm)

Custodial and light maintenance work in a pharmaceutical manufacturing environment—cleaning offices and production areas, floor care, trash and cardboard handling, light grounds work (snow/lawn), and basic building upkeep. Good match if you have custodial or hospital/manufacturing experience, like routine work with clear standards, and are okay with GMP rules and PPE.

Employer: TurnPoint Services

Location: Syracuse, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Field role servicing commercial HVAC systems—rooftop units, chillers, boilers, air handlers, VAVs. You’ll diagnose and repair systems, do preventive maintenance, and handle emergency calls; 3+ years commercial HVAC experience and EPA Universal certification are required, and you should be comfortable working on rooftops, in tight spaces, and lifting up to 100 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles and other shifts on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.