🎨 Syracuse Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Syracuse has some solid creative openings right now, from news and video to interior design. If you’re into storytelling or visuals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (WSTM/WSTQ/WTVH)

Sinclair Inc. (WSTM/WSTQ/WTVH) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour + benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, more)

You’ll report, shoot, and edit your own stories for TV, web, and social. Good fit if you have 1–3 years reporting, can handle live shots, and like working independently in the field.

Employer: C&S Companies

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead commercial interior design projects from concept through construction, doing your own Revit production and coordinating with architects and engineers. Ideal if you have an accredited design degree and NCIDQ (or actively pursuing it).

Employer: NYS Department of Transportation

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time (State position)

Pay: Salary range set by NYS; new hires start at the hiring rate for the grade (see NYS salary schedules linked in posting)

This is a regional videographer role on the communications team: filming, editing, and producing human-interest videos about NYSDOT’s work. Best for someone with strong videography + editing skills and 6 years of public relations/social media/digital comms experience (or a mix of degree and experience).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on each page can help you decide fast. And if you’re interested, don’t wait; creative roles tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.