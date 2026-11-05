🏗️ Syracuse engineering roles with multiple openings at National Grid

Syracuse is busy with energy projects right now, and National Grid is hiring across levels. If you’re into power systems, substations, or CAD, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Summer intern (paid)

Summer intern (paid) Pay: $28.79/hour

Hands-on drafting role supporting construction projects and electric facilities. You’ll work with CAD (MicroStation is a plus), update civil drawings, and join field visits while building real utility experience and networking.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000 – $140,000/year

Lead SCADA, substation controls, and digital substation design for transmission and distribution projects. Great fit if you have a BS in Electrical or Computer Engineering, strong utility communications/networking skills, and want to mentor junior engineers.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Syracuse, NY (also hiring in Albany and Buffalo)

(also hiring in Albany and Buffalo) Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000 – $110,000/year

Mid-level engineering role focused on substation standards, distribution planning, and asset management. Ideal if you have 2+ years in transmission/distribution/substation work and want to help shape grid reliability and modernization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—National Grid often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.