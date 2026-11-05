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📋 Syracuse Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
Syracuse has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, from fitness to childcare to law. Good mix of entry-level and experienced positions with steady hours.
Morning Front Desk Associate – Evolve Fitness
- Employer: Evolve Fitness Syracuse
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $25.00 per hour
Be the friendly face at a local gym, greeting members, handling check-ins, and keeping the front area running smoothly. Great fit if you like people, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy a health and wellness vibe.
Administration Assistant – All About Me Childcare Center
- Employer: All About Me Childcare Center
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50 – $19.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, retirement plan, parental leave, EAP, professional development
Busy childcare center needs a detail-focused admin to run the front desk, phones, scheduling, filing, and QuickBooks tasks. Good for someone with strong computer skills who wants steady hours and solid benefits in a family-focused setting.
Executive Legal Assistant – Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP
- Employer: Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year + bonus potential
High-responsibility role supporting attorneys with calendars, legal documents, client communication, travel, and event planning. Best for someone with 3+ years legal or executive assistant experience who wants to grow in a professional law firm setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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