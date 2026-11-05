📋 Syracuse Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings

Syracuse has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, from fitness to childcare to law. Good mix of entry-level and experienced positions with steady hours.

Employer: Evolve Fitness Syracuse

Evolve Fitness Syracuse Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $25.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at a local gym, greeting members, handling check-ins, and keeping the front area running smoothly. Great fit if you like people, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy a health and wellness vibe.

Employer: All About Me Childcare Center

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.50 – $19.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, retirement plan, parental leave, EAP, professional development

Busy childcare center needs a detail-focused admin to run the front desk, phones, scheduling, filing, and QuickBooks tasks. Good for someone with strong computer skills who wants steady hours and solid benefits in a family-focused setting.

Employer: Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year + bonus potential

High-responsibility role supporting attorneys with calendars, legal documents, client communication, travel, and event planning. Best for someone with 3+ years legal or executive assistant experience who wants to grow in a professional law firm setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.