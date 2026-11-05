🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Syracuse

Syracuse has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable pups waiting to meet you.

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: 8-month-old baby

8-month-old Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Seventh Heaven Rescue

Location: Syracuse, NY

About Tripp:

Tripp is an 8-month-old puppy, about 36.7 pounds, with a sweet, loving nature. He has a fun mix of playful puppy energy and a laid-back side. He adores people and children and loves being close to his humans.

Tripp is currently healing from allergies, and his rescue is helping him feel his best. He’s looking for a family who can offer love, patience, and happy memories as he grows up.

👉 Meet Tripp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bully / Pit Bull Terrier

American Bully / Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young (about 2 years)

(about 2 years) Gender: Male (neutered)

Weight: About 60 pounds

About 60 pounds Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Seventh Heaven Rescue

Location: Syracuse, NY

About Chubs:

Chubs is a 60-pound, 2-year-old American Bully with a big, goofy personality. His rescue describes him as full of love, playfulness, and charm—like a lovable toddler in a dog’s body. He wants to be wherever his people are, loves to make them happy, and is always ready for the next adventure.

If you’re looking for a fun, loyal companion who will keep you smiling, Chubs might be your guy.

👉 Meet Chubs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Central New York SPCA

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Location: Syracuse, NY

About Juno:

Juno is a medium-sized adult mixed-breed dog at the Central New York SPCA. Her tan/fawn coat and calm adult age make her a great option for someone who wants a dog past the puppy stage. For details on her personality, training, and whether she’s a match for your home, the SPCA can share more.

👉 Meet Juno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Central New York SPCA

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Location: Syracuse, NY

About Quinny:

Quinny is another adult, medium-sized mixed-breed dog at the Central New York SPCA. With her tan/fawn coat and grown-up age, she may be a good fit for families or individuals looking for a dog who’s likely past the wild puppy phase. The shelter can tell you more about her temperament and needs.

👉 Meet Quinny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Syracuse, NY, please consider visiting Seventh Heaven Rescue or the Central New York SPCA to meet these dogs in person, or call ahead to ask more questions. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.