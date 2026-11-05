🚧 Nov. 5: I-81 South in Syracuse down to one lane 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

🚧 I-81 South down to one lane in Syracuse on Nov. 5

Interstate 81 southbound in the City of Syracuse will be reduced to one lane between Exit 20 (Franklin St/West St) and Exit 19 (Clinton St/Salina St) on Thursday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is for pavement repair work and may change if the weather is bad.

If you drive this stretch:

Plan for delays or use another route during those hours.

Slow down and follow work zone signs.

and follow work zone signs. Remember: fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding convictions in work zones can lead to a license suspension.

For live traffic updates, you can call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or use the 511NY mobile app.