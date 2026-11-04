🤝 Syracuse Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Syracuse has some solid openings right now if you like helping people build independence and better lives. These roles are all about direct impact in our local community.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Community Options, Inc. Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $62,353.20/year

Lead a team supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in residential programs. You’ll manage staff schedules, oversee daily care and documentation, and work closely with families and guardians. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid holidays (including your birthday), generous PTO, and a 403(b) retirement plan.

Employer: Arc of Onondaga

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: Sign-on bonus available

Support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they explore careers, build job skills, and find work. You’ll also connect with local employers and community partners to create job opportunities. Role comes with a sign-on bonus, generous PTO (including 12 paid holidays), medical/dental/vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Arc of Onondaga

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Provide one-on-one job coaching and workplace support to adults with disabilities. You’ll help with skill-building, job retention, and workplace inclusion while working closely with local employers. Offers generous PTO with 12 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.