🏗️ Syracuse NY Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Syracuse’s engineering scene is busy right now, with power, packaging, RF, and water infrastructure all hiring. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Harlan Electric Company (MYR Group)

Harlan Electric Company (MYR Group) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience (weekly pay; detailed benefits listed)

(weekly pay; detailed benefits listed) Why it’s interesting: Support transmission, distribution, and substation projects by managing subcontractor POs, compliance, and project readiness. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years in construction support, strong Excel/contract skills, and want big-utility style projects with a deep benefits package.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock (Solvay Mill)

(Solvay Mill) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,750 – $196,250 + bonus

+ bonus Why it’s interesting: Lead multiple electrical/instrumentation capital projects in a major paper mill, from FEL/FEP business case through commissioning. Great for senior EEs with 5+ years in power distribution, PLC/DCS, drives, and plant troubleshooting; strong pay, full benefits, and vacation/holiday package.

Employer: TTM Technologies

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,857 – $98,095 + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Why it’s interesting: Support production and legacy RF/microwave products, drive cost and scrap reduction, and lead root-cause work on test issues. Ideal if you’re an EE with 2+ years, strong microwave theory, AutoCAD/HFSS, and hands-on test gear experience.

Employer: TTM Technologies

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,202 – $127,003 + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Why it’s interesting: Design RF test fixtures, write LabVIEW/MATLAB/VBA automation, and lead test development for new and existing RF devices. Great for 3–6 year EEs/CompEs who like a mix of coding, hardware, and customer-facing work; ability to obtain a security clearance is required.

Employer: Avance Consulting (onsite for client)

(onsite for client) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Contract (W2)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Contract role focused on Creo design for HVAC-R products, sheet metal, copper tubing, GD&T, ECNs, and Windchill. Nice if you want focused CAD work and already have strong Creo and manufacturing design experience.

Employer: MRB Group

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000

Why it’s interesting: Lead treatment plant, pump station, and collection system projects across upstate NY, with client management, design, and mentoring responsibilities. Best for licensed P.E.s with 8–10+ years who want leadership, business development, and strong benefits (401k with 20% match, hybrid work options).

Employer: ACL Digital

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Senior role (8+ years) owning UL/CSA certification, safety compliance, and test strategy for electrical/electronic products. Great if you know UL standards, NEC, FCC/IC/CE, and enjoy leading lab work, debugging PCBAs, and working across hardware, firmware, and quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and focus if your core skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.