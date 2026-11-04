🚚 Syracuse NY Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles

Syracuse has some solid logistics roles open right now, from warehouse shipping to fleet operations to public-sector buying. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI)

Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI) Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 a year

Lead the shipping department in a busy corrugated packaging plant. You’ll manage inventory, truck scheduling, dock appointments, and a forklift fleet while working closely with customers, sales, and other supervisors. BCI offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), PTO, holidays, bonus plan, and employee stock ownership.

Employer: Werner Enterprises

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Shift: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Salary: $55,426.80 – $73,902.40 a year (expected starting range)

Oversee day-to-day transportation operations, including driver and freight scheduling, dispatch, and customer communication. This role is hands-on (you may fill in for drivers) and needs solid DOT knowledge and attention to detail. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, life and disability coverage, and other optional benefits.

Employer: Onondaga County

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Contract / Competitive Civil Service

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level public purchasing role where you’ll request quotes, place orders, track deliveries, and keep purchasing records for county departments. Good fit if you have an associate degree in business/related fields or 2+ years of purchasing or retail pricing experience and want government stability and clear growth paths.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.