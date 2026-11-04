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👔 Syracuse Executive & Management: Multiple High-Impact Roles
Syracuse has some strong leadership roles open right now, from global operations to project management. If you’ve got management experience and like big-picture work, these are worth a look.
Vice President of Global Operations
- Employer: Nidec Traction
- Location: Syracuse, NY (leading plants in China, India, Mexico, and the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead global manufacturing operations and sit on the Senior Leadership Team. This role owns strategy, profitability, footprint optimization, and continuous improvement across multiple international sites—ideal if you’ve run multi-site plants and love Lean and Operational Excellence.
Project Controls Specialist II
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage complex project schedules, costs, and metrics for engineering and construction projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years in project controls, like organizing big projects, and want a role with leadership, coordination, and growth in an employee-owned firm.
Water Projects – Project Manager
- Employer: Clean Harbors
- Location: Based in Bridgeport, NJ with New Jersey or New York preferred (travel as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$140,000 DOE + annual bonus potential
Lead large water filtration and treatment projects in the Remediation Technology division. This is a strong option if you have 5+ years of environmental remediation project management and want to own bids, budgets, and client relationships on high-impact water projects.
If any of these feel close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application this week while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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