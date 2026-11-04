👔 Syracuse Executive & Management: Multiple High-Impact Roles

Syracuse has some strong leadership roles open right now, from global operations to project management. If you’ve got management experience and like big-picture work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nidec Traction

Nidec Traction Location: Syracuse, NY (leading plants in China, India, Mexico, and the U.S. )

(leading plants in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead global manufacturing operations and sit on the Senior Leadership Team. This role owns strategy, profitability, footprint optimization, and continuous improvement across multiple international sites—ideal if you’ve run multi-site plants and love Lean and Operational Excellence.

Employer: HDR

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage complex project schedules, costs, and metrics for engineering and construction projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years in project controls, like organizing big projects, and want a role with leadership, coordination, and growth in an employee-owned firm.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Based in Bridgeport, NJ with New Jersey or New York preferred (travel as needed)

Based in with (travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$140,000 DOE + annual bonus potential

Lead large water filtration and treatment projects in the Remediation Technology division. This is a strong option if you have 5+ years of environmental remediation project management and want to own bids, budgets, and client relationships on high-impact water projects.

If any of these feel close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.