🏥 Syracuse Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Tech Openings

Syracuse healthcare is buzzing right now—especially in cardiac care, wound care, and anesthesia. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or allied health, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Trinity Health / St. Joseph’s Health

Trinity Health / St. Joseph’s Health Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, no call)

Pay: $39.90 – $55.85/hr + up to $10,000 bonus

Join a high-tech EP lab with 2 labs and a procedure room, doing pacemakers, ICDs, loop recorders, and ablations. Great fit if you love cardiology, want regular weekday hours, and value strong orientation, tuition support, and career growth.

Employer: Trinity Health / St. Joseph’s Health

Trinity Health / St. Joseph’s Health Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Pay: $39.90 – $55.85/hr + $10,000 bonus for experienced RNs

Work on a busy cardiovascular stepdown and stroke unit with telemetry and cardiac drips, plus a Virtual Connected Care™ model that adds telemedicine RN support. Multiple schedule options, strong education programs, and a clinical ladder make this ideal if you want acute cardiac experience and advancement.

Employer: Crouse Health

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $39.78 – $51.50/hr

Clinic-based wound care role with daytime hours and no listed weekends. You’ll manage intake, discharge, case management, and may train in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and vein clinic—good for RNs who like detailed, relationship-based outpatient care.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Travel contract, 14 weeks, 34.5 hrs/week, nights

Pay: Approx. $2,534/week (package)

Travel X‑ray role doing diagnostic radiography on night shift. Comes with weekly pay, housing options, medical/dental, and wellness perks—nice if you want a short-term Syracuse assignment with benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90 – $82.30/hr

Community pharmacy position with immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling. Offers PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and clear paths into leadership or corporate roles.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, 7:30 AM – 8:00 PM (may flex to nights)

Pay: Competitive federal LPN pay (grade GS‑3 to GS‑6)

Long‑term care role serving Veterans with rehab, hospice/palliative, and psych needs. Comes with federal benefits: pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 37–50 days paid time off per year, and strong job stability.

Employer: 77 Consultants

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Contract, on-site

Pay: Travel + expenses + A‑rated malpractice (rate not listed)

Locum CRNA role at a Level I trauma setting with 4x10 or 5x8 schedules. Great for experienced CRNAs who want flexible, high-acuity work, including some pediatric cases, with travel and malpractice covered.

Employer: 77 Consultants

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Contract, on-site, 8‑hour day shifts

Pay: Travel + expenses + A‑rated malpractice (rate not listed)

Locum cardiac anesthesiologist role covering complex cardiothoracic cases, including TEE and bypass management. Good fit if you’re board‑certified and want focused cardiac work with travel and malpractice handled.

Employer: St. Joseph’s Health

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour rotating shifts

Pay: $17.25 – $21.45/hr

Hands-on ED role supporting RNs with direct care, phlebotomy, and EKGs. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, want hospital experience, and don’t mind weekends and holiday rotation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.