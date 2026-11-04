🏭 Several Syracuse Manufacturing & Tech Roles Hiring Now

Syracuse manufacturing is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on workers and tech-minded fixers. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Syracuse, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Entry-level role in a precision metals plant. You’ll prep recycled metal, assist with furnace operations, run basic equipment, and log batch data while learning on the job. Good fit if you’re safety-minded, detail-focused, and want to break into manufacturing with training provided.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time , 12-hour rotating shifts (day or night)

, 12-hour rotating shifts (day or night) Pay: Starting at $19.50/hour (plus $2.00/hour night shift differential after intro period, per posting)

You’ll inspect packaging for defects, pack to customer specs, complete production paperwork, and keep a clean, safe work area. This role offers a safety-first culture, competitive pay and benefits, and room to grow if you’re reliable, can handle a fast pace, and don’t mind long shifts.

Employer: Pengate Handling Systems, Inc.

Location: Syracuse, NY (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Service and repair forklifts and other material handling gear at customer sites. Comes with a company service vehicle + gas card, benefits, and lots of independence. Great for someone with mechanical/electrical/auto repair experience who likes being on the road and solving problems face-to-face with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.