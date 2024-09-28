Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Syracuse.com

    Section III girls cross country personal best times for 2024 (through Sept. 27)

    By Pat Spadafore,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Seahawks vs. Lions LIVE STREAM (9/30/24): How to watch NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football
    Syracuse.com37 minutes ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Asking Eric: Is my retired husband’s midnight gym routine inconsiderate?
    Syracuse.com7 hours ago
    Asking Eric: 80-year-old husband grapples with jealousy over wife’s past affair
    Syracuse.com2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ star dies at 76: ‘There’s no smoking in heaven’
    Syracuse.com9 hours ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    bet365 Bonus Code DIMERS: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 Safety Net for College Football & MLB
    Syracuse.com2 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Everyday Cheapskate: A 100% free family outing you need to try with your kids
    Syracuse.com2 hours ago
    HOKA is having a sale on the fan-favorite Clifton sneakers for a limited time
    Syracuse.com3 hours ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    FanDuel Sportsbook launches new “Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets” promo code for Bills vs. Ravens SNF
    Syracuse.com1 day ago
    Asking Eric: Coping with grief in a world of parental milestones
    Syracuse.com1 day ago
    Syracuse, Colgate alum honored by Red Sox with pregame ceremony
    Syracuse.com18 hours ago
    Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx free stream (9/29/24): How to watch Alyssa Thomas, WNBA Playoffs
    Syracuse.com1 day ago
    John Cena to voice act in ‘The Simpsons’ season 36 premiere. Watch for free on FOX
    Syracuse.com1 day ago
    NY Mets’ playoff hopes come down to doubleheader today
    Syracuse.com8 hours ago
    Hollywood Casino 400 LIVE STREAM (9/29/24): Watch NASCAR Cup Series online | Time, TV channel
    Syracuse.com1 day ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Disney Store unveils new Starbucks Christmas tumbler for $30 but it’s selling fast
    Syracuse.com2 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment51 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy