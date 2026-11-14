Sylvania’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring for customer-facing roles that keep online orders and in-store shopping running smoothly. If you like staying active and helping neighbors, these part-time spots are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, handle coupons and payments, and bring bags out to customers’ cars. Good fit if you like moving around, staying organized, and giving friendly service while you work mostly behind the scenes.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot clean and safe. Great entry-level role if you’re friendly, like staying on your feet, and want flexible hours with simple, clear tasks.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop and stage curbside pickup orders, greet customers at their cars, and use in-store tech to track and complete orders. Meijer highlights weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental leave, and education assistance, plus room to grow.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.