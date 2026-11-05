🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Sylvania, OH

Sylvania’s restaurant scene is busy, and Ciao! is growing its team. If you like a steady crowd, good food, and a place where you can stick around and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group (Ciao!)

Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group (Ciao!) Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Evening pizza/pantry line cook role in a busy, classic Italian restaurant that serves dinner nightly. Comes with paid time off, medical benefits for full-time, flexible schedules, meal benefits, holiday pay, employee discounts, and room to grow within a larger restaurant group.

Employer: Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group (Ciao!)

Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group (Ciao!) Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Tip credit minimum; hourly average depends on schedule and flexibility

Front-of-house role clearing and resetting tables, running food, and helping keep service smooth in a relaxed, high-traffic dining room. You get PTO, medical benefits for full-time, flexible schedules, meal benefits, holiday pay, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities in a well-established restaurant.

Employer: Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group (Ciao!)

Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group (Ciao!) Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see—greeting, seating, and handling reservations at a long-time local favorite for Italian food. This role also offers PTO, medical benefits for full-time, flexible schedules, meal benefits, holiday pay, employee discounts, and clear growth paths in the company.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.