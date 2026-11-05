🛒 Sylvania Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sylvania has a nice mix of retail and front-desk roles right now, from big-box stores to local spots. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time stocking and customer service role at a major retailer. Weekly pay, team discount, benefits, and chances to move up while you keep shelves full and help shoppers.

Employer: K & L Floor Covering

Location: Sylvania, OH

Type: Part-time (no less than 20 hours/week)

(no less than 20 hours/week) Pay: From $22.00/hour

In-person sales role in a floor covering showroom. Great if you have strong communication skills; experience helps but isn’t required, and you’ll work some Saturdays.

Employer: Reve Salon and Spa

Location: Downtown Sylvania, OH (5633 Main St.)

Type: Part-time and full-time options

Part-time and full-time options Pay: $12.00 – $15.00/hour

Front desk and sales role at a long-time local salon and spa. You’ll greet guests, manage bookings, handle payments, and recommend products, with flexible scheduling, benefits, and staff discounts.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.