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Sylva
🏥 Sylva, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
5 days ago
Sylva’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for travelers in therapy and respiratory care. If you like the mountains and solid pay, these short-term contracts are worth a look.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,110/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Sylva, NC
- Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, Day shift, 13 weeks (12/14/2026 – 03/15/2027)
- Pay: $2,110 per week
- Setting: Outpatient ortho and neuro, one‑to‑one therapy, no weekends, possible float to nearby clinic. Includes housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho/Neuro – $2,187/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Sylva, NC
- Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, Day shift, 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,187 per week
- Setting: Outpatient ortho/neuro PT with daytime hours. Travel perks apply if you live 50+ miles from the facility.
Physical Therapist (PT) – Travel Program
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Sylva, NC
- Type: Full-time / Travel
- Pay: Competitive hourly + possible tax‑free stipend (exact rate not listed)
- Setting: Travel PT with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid‑contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, license reimbursement, and access to multiple partner facilities.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,674/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Sylva, NC
- Type: Full-time / Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts, 13 weeks
- Pay: $1,523 – $1,674 per week
- Setting: Hospital-based RRT role with AM shifts, acute care focus, and possible emergency response. Requires RRT, 1–2 years acute care, BLS, ACLS, PALS. Benefits start day 1, plus 401(k), CEUs, and referral program.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, check the details, and apply soon—travel spots in small mountain towns tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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