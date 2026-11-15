Sylva’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for travelers in therapy and respiratory care. If you like the mountains and solid pay, these short-term contracts are worth a look.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , Day shift , 13 weeks (12/14/2026 – 03/15/2027)

, , , (12/14/2026 – 03/15/2027) Pay: $2,110 per week

Setting: Outpatient ortho and neuro, one‑to‑one therapy, no weekends, possible float to nearby clinic. Includes housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , Day shift , 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026

, , , starting Pay: $2,187 per week

Setting: Outpatient ortho/neuro PT with daytime hours. Travel perks apply if you live 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time / Travel

Pay: Competitive hourly + possible tax‑free stipend (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly + possible tax‑free stipend (exact rate not listed) Setting: Travel PT with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid‑contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, license reimbursement, and access to multiple partner facilities.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time / Travel , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts , 13 weeks

, , , Pay: $1,523 – $1,674 per week

Setting: Hospital-based RRT role with AM shifts, acute care focus, and possible emergency response. Requires RRT, 1–2 years acute care, BLS, ACLS, PALS. Benefits start day 1, plus 401(k), CEUs, and referral program.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, check the details, and apply soon—travel spots in small mountain towns tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.