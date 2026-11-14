Sylva’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across nursing, therapy, imaging, and pharmacy. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay in the mountains, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Harris Regional Hospital – A Duke LifePoint Hospital

Harris Regional Hospital – A Duke LifePoint Hospital Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8a–5p

, Monday–Friday, 8a–5p Setting: Walk-in urgent care clinic

Work with a tight-knit urgent care team (providers, RN, Rad Tech, lab) seeing same-day patients and helping keep non-emergencies out of the ER. Good fit if you like a fast pace, variety, and a mix of clinical and front-desk tasks, with strong benefits and growth support.

Employer: Harris Regional Hospital – A Duke LifePoint Hospital

Harris Regional Hospital – A Duke LifePoint Hospital Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8a–5p

, Monday–Friday, 8a–5p Setting: Women’s and family care clinic

Join a women’s services team providing checkups, prenatal and family care, illness visits, and minor procedures. Great if you enjoy building long-term patient relationships in a friendly, clinic-style setting with solid benefits and training.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for local facility)

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for local facility) Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time

Produce diagnostic images for inpatient and outpatient care while working closely with nurses and providers. Ideal for someone confident with imaging equipment, positioning, and radiation safety who wants steady hospital-based work.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Travel , 13-week assignment , 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts Pay: Approx. $2,414 per week

Outpatient ortho/neuro caseload in a mountain town, with travel pay and a clear 13-week timeline. Good for PTs who like variety, outpatient work, and the idea of trying Sylva without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Harris Regional Hospital

Lifepoint Health® / Harris Regional Hospital Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time , nights (3x12s, 7p–7a), rotating weekends/holidays

, nights (3x12s, 7p–7a), rotating weekends/holidays Sign-on Bonus: $10,000 for new grads, $20,000 for experienced RNs (with 2-year commitment, for eligible candidates)

Work in an 18-bed Women’s Services unit with a Level 2B nursery, Mother-Baby, and L&D, averaging about 50 deliveries a month. Great for RNs who want strong support, cross-training options, and robust benefits while focusing on moms and babies.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour (depending on experience and other factors)

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations while working as a full-time certified tech—managing techs, workflow, scheduling, and customer experience. Good step up if you’re a PTCB-certified tech with at least a year of experience and ready for leadership in a retail pharmacy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw in an application—local healthcare employers here tend to remember strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.