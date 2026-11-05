🏥 Sylva, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Sylva’s hospital scene is busy right now, with several travel and local healthcare roles open. If you’re a nurse, respiratory pro, or imaging tech, this is a good moment to take a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Sylva, NC (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $1,523–$1,674 per week , 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts Start: ASAP

This RRT contract offers solid weekly pay, AM shifts, and the chance to extend after 13 weeks. You’ll get full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and day‑one benefits while working in acute care and responding to emergencies.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Sylva, NC – Harris Regional

– Harris Regional Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $1,472 per week , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts (7A–7P)

, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts (7A–7P) Start: 11/16/2026

Join CrossMed for a daytime RRT assignment with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and strong travel perks. Good fit if you like a set schedule and want a recruiter-backed travel experience.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Competitive; depends on experience and location (36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts)

This RRT role comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, licensing reimbursement, and nationwide assignment options. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want a travel agency that can line up your next contract.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Sylva, NC (travel role)

Type: Travel/contract

Travel/contract Pay: Competitive hourly + potential tax‑free stipend (if eligible)

Work as an RRT or CRT in acute or LTAC settings while traveling. You’ll work with one recruiter, get no mid‑contract pay cuts, referral bonuses (up to $1,000), license reimbursement, and a choice of partner facilities.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: Competitive hourly + potential tax‑free stipend (if applicable)

Travel CT Tech role with one dedicated recruiter from start to finish. You’ll have access to multiple health systems, referral bonuses, and license reimbursement if you pick up work in a new state.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (with Lifepoint Health)

(with Lifepoint Health) Location: Harris Regional Hospital, 68 Hospital Road, Sylva, NC 28779

Type: Travel, 8/10/13-week contract, Nights

Pay: $66.00–$68.64 per hour, guaranteed hours

Night‑shift CT Tech contract with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, free private housing or a tax‑free housing subsidy, and strong career development across a big facility network.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group – Autumn Care of Waynesville

Location: Waynesville, NC (near Sylva)

(near Sylva) Type: Part-time and Full-time available , 8‑ and 12‑hr shifts (Days/Evenings/Nights)

, 8‑ and 12‑hr shifts (Days/Evenings/Nights) Pay: $34.00–$38.00 per hour

Skilled nursing LPN role under new leadership with a family‑style feel, daily pay, strong PTO and benefits, and big loan help: eligible hires may get up to $50,000 in student loan repayment and stipends through the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak shifts or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.