undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sylva
🏥 Sylva, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles
5 days ago
Sylva’s hospital scene is busy right now, with several travel and local healthcare roles open. If you’re a nurse, respiratory pro, or imaging tech, this is a good moment to take a look.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – up to $1,674/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Sylva, NC (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $1,523–$1,674 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Start: ASAP
This RRT contract offers solid weekly pay, AM shifts, and the chance to extend after 13 weeks. You’ll get full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and day‑one benefits while working in acute care and responding to emergencies.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,472/week (Days)
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Sylva, NC – Harris Regional
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $1,472 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts (7A–7P)
- Start: 11/16/2026
Join CrossMed for a daytime RRT assignment with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and strong travel perks. Good fit if you like a set schedule and want a recruiter-backed travel experience.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Competitive Package
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Sylva, NC
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: Competitive; depends on experience and location (36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts)
This RRT role comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, licensing reimbursement, and nationwide assignment options. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want a travel agency that can line up your next contract.
Respiratory Therapist – Travel with Vibra Travels
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Sylva, NC (travel role)
- Type: Travel/contract
- Pay: Competitive hourly + potential tax‑free stipend (if eligible)
Work as an RRT or CRT in acute or LTAC settings while traveling. You’ll work with one recruiter, get no mid‑contract pay cuts, referral bonuses (up to $1,000), license reimbursement, and a choice of partner facilities.
Radiology/Imaging – CT Tech (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Sylva, NC
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: Competitive hourly + potential tax‑free stipend (if applicable)
Travel CT Tech role with one dedicated recruiter from start to finish. You’ll have access to multiple health systems, referral bonuses, and license reimbursement if you pick up work in a new state.
CT Tech – Contract Nights (Travel)
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (with Lifepoint Health)
- Location: Harris Regional Hospital, 68 Hospital Road, Sylva, NC 28779
- Type: Travel, 8/10/13-week contract, Nights
- Pay: $66.00–$68.64 per hour, guaranteed hours
Night‑shift CT Tech contract with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, free private housing or a tax‑free housing subsidy, and strong career development across a big facility network.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – SNF, Loan Help Up to $50K
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group – Autumn Care of Waynesville
- Location: Waynesville, NC (near Sylva)
- Type: Part-time and Full-time available, 8‑ and 12‑hr shifts (Days/Evenings/Nights)
- Pay: $34.00–$38.00 per hour
Skilled nursing LPN role under new leadership with a family‑style feel, daily pay, strong PTO and benefits, and big loan help: eligible hires may get up to $50,000 in student loan repayment and stipends through the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak shifts or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.