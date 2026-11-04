🏥 Sylva, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings from $2K/week

Sylva’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel tech roles to long-term clinical careers. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Sylva, NC

Salary: $2,308 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts, 13-week assignment starting 11/09/2026

This is a well-paid travel CT Tech role with a 13-week contract, night shifts, and guaranteed hours. Host Healthcare offers day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks for travelers.

Employer: Harris Regional Hospital – A Duke LifePoint Hospital

Location: Sylva, NC (hospital-employed practice across from the hospital)

(hospital-employed practice across from the hospital) Type: Full-time physician

Join an established women’s care team with two OB/GYNs and five CNMs, averaging 650 deliveries per year and 1:4 call (CNMs take first call on weekdays). Role includes Level II nursery support, dedicated L&D OR, new daVinci robot, and a strong compensation package with potential sign-on bonus, relocation, loan repayment, PTO, retirement, and CME.

Employer: East Carolina University

Location: Sylva, NC

Type: Likely Full-time, time-limited: No

Dental assistant role with ECU, open to all candidates and not time-limited, which suggests a stable position. Good option if you want steady hours in a clinical setting with a major university employer.

If any of these fit your skills, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in Sylva tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.