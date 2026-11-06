📢 Heavenly Grounds coffee shop reopens in downtown Sylacauga

📢 Heavenly Grounds coffee shop is reopening in downtown Sylacauga this week.

Owner Kristi Everett, who has been running the Back Porch Restaurant on Logan Martin, is bringing Heavenly Grounds back to its original location at 8 West 1st Street, Sylacauga.

She expects to reopen this Friday or Saturday and says the shop will feature the same favorite coffee drinks plus new options, with the breakfast and lunch menu growing as they move into December.

Planned hours starting this weekend:

Monday–Friday: 6:00 to 6:00 (all-day hours as listed in the article)

(all-day hours as listed in the article) Saturday: 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

If you’ve been missing a cozy coffee spot downtown, you can stop by starting this weekend to check out the revived menu and support a local business.