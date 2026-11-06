📅 Chili cook-off, coffee shop reopening & Christmas events

📅 Chili cook-off, new coffee shop, and Christmas fun in Sylacauga & Childersburg

Here’s what’s coming up locally:

Chili Cook-off – Childersburg

Bring your best chili in a crock pot to The Nevermore in downtown Childersburg on Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m.

There’s a $10 entry fee, and winner takes the full pot of entry money.

Heavenly Grounds Coffee Shop – Sylacauga

Heavenly Grounds is reopening at 8 West 1st Street, Sylacauga in its original spot.

Starting this weekend, hours are 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 6:00 to 6:00, Monday–Friday (as written in the source). They’ll serve coffee, breakfast treats, and will build out a lunch menu toward December.

Sylacauga Christmas Events

Christmas in the Park & Tree Lighting: Sunday, November 29, 3:30–5:30 p.m. at Central Park , then City Hall for the tree and Tinsel Trail lighting. Expect Santa visits, kids’ crafts, treats, balloon artist, Santa’s Toy Shop, North Pole train, and hot chocolate.

at , then for the tree and lighting. Expect Santa visits, kids’ crafts, treats, balloon artist, Santa’s Toy Shop, North Pole train, and hot chocolate. Sylacauga Christmas Parade: Thursday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. starting at Sylacauga High School, going down Broadway Ave, Fort Williams St, and Norton Ave, then back to the high school.

To enter the parade, apply at sylacaugachamber.com or call (256) 249-0308.