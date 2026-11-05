🏭 Sylacauga Manufacturing: Multiple Openings, Some at $70K+

Sylacauga’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: IKO North America

IKO North America Location: Sylacauga, AL (part of a multi-site program)

(part of a multi-site program) Salary: About $70,000 – $80,000 (state-dependent)

Type: Full-time

This is a 24‑month development program for recent engineering grads (Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical, or similar) who want to move into leadership. You’ll supervise production, get an executive mentor, travel to other plants (including Canada for training), and be eligible for other roles at IKO after the program.

Employer: Imerys

Location: Sylacauga, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, permanent

Run and monitor mineral processing equipment (dryers, conveyors, mills, etc.) to keep product on spec and on schedule. This role fits someone with 2+ years in a continuous process or industrial minerals environment, comfortable with computers, climbing stairs/ladders, and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Cleveland-Cliffs (Fleetwood Metal Industries)

Location: Sylacauga, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on production line role doing packing, labeling, sorting, and quality checks on stamped metal parts. Good fit if you have 2+ years work experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like fast-paced, repetitive work with a large, well-known steel company that offers benefits and advancement paths.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.