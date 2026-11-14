Sykesville has a nice mix of customer-facing roles right now, from auto parts pros to animal lovers at the vet. If you like helping people (and pets), these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Sykesville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour + commission

Professional-level sales role on the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll support local repair shops, manage commercial accounts, help lead team members, and make sure parts get delivered on time.

Employer: Eldersburg Veterinary Hospital

Location: Sykesville, MD

Type: Full-time (schedule varies with hospital hours)

Full-time (schedule varies with hospital hours) Pay: $18–$20/hour, based on experience/licensure

Front-desk role where you’re the friendly face and voice for pet owners. You’ll greet clients, handle phones, schedule visits, manage payments, and support the vet team in a busy, long-established animal hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.