Sykesville’s senior living community is hiring across the dining team right now. All three roles are entry level, with on-the-job training and next-day pay options.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Acts Retirement-Life Communities Location: Sykesville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.53 – $22.32/hour

Keep the kitchen running by setting up and breaking down the dish area, running the dish machine, and putting clean service ware back in place. No experience needed, student-friendly schedules, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, and more (eligibility varies by status).

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Acts Retirement-Life Communities Location: Sykesville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.58 – $21.48/hour

Help prepare and serve meals, do light short-order cooking, and handle dining room setup and cleanup while creating a warm, welcoming space for residents. Great for someone wanting steady hours, full-time benefits, and a start in nutrition or hospitality.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Acts Retirement-Life Communities Location: Sykesville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.78 – $21.30/hour

Provide table service to residents and guests, deliver food and drinks, and help with dining room setup and cleanup. Good fit if you like people-facing work, want flexible, student-friendly shifts, and prefer serving over back-of-house work.

If you’re looking for steady hours, quick pay, and a way to get started in food service, these are worth a look—apply soon while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.