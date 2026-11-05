🛒 Sykesville Customer Auto Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Top Pay

Sykesville’s auto service scene is busy, and shops are hiring people who like talking with customers and keeping things moving. If you enjoy cars, clear communication, and steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Antwerpen Automotive Group

Antwerpen Automotive Group Location: Sykesville / Eldersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $100,000 per year, paid bi-weekly

You’ll be the main link between customers and the service techs—greeting guests, explaining repairs, writing estimates, and keeping everyone updated. This one stands out for its high earning potential, health benefits, PTO, and employee discounts on vehicles and service.

Duplicate listing note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s one opening with multiple postings.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 6400A Ridge Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.50 – $28.50 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

This role supports customers using the Auto Care Center while they shop, helping with service orders and keeping the bay running smoothly. Strong perks here: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for everything from high school to bachelor’s degrees.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.