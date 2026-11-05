🏭 Sycamore, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sycamore’s factories and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid full-time roles are open. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Veritiv

Veritiv Location: Sycamore, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $21.50 per hour

Run production machines, keep them maintained, and help make sure products are packed and ready to ship on time. This role is great if you have 1–3 years of experience, can lift heavier items with help, and want strong benefits like healthcare, 401(k), PTO, and training.

Note: There are multiple postings for this same Machine Operator role at Veritiv; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: IDEAL Industries (IDEAL Electrical)

Location: Sycamore, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 am – 3:30 pm)

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Day-shift warehouse role handling orders, driving powered industrial trucks, loading/unloading trucks, and stocking shelves. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.