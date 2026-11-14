Jonathan Bailey and Bill Nighy - Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images

After Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, Jonathan Bailey is now bringing another gay romance to the screen. The Bridgertonbreakout hunk will star opposite Bill Nighy in the film Insomniac City, which will chart the real-life romance between writer and photographer Bill Hayes and late neurologist Oliver Sacks.

“Set against the restless, vibrant backdrop of New York City, Insomniac City is an intimate and uplifting portrait of grief, hope, community and second chances, and of the remarkable possibility of finding love when it is least expected,” says the forthcoming film’s logline. Get more details on the cast, plot, and more ahead of Insomniac City‘s release.

Who is Insomniac City about?

The plot of the film will follow Hayes’ 2017 memoir of the same name. It begins in 2009, when then-48-year-old Hayes moved to New York City following the death of his partner. Finding solace in the city and his late-night walks with his camera, Hayes unexpectedly fell in love again with his friend and neighbor, Sacks. The memoir tells their love story through vignettes, depicting Sacks’ first time falling in love at the age of 75 up until he died of cancer in August 2015.

Who is in the Insomniac City cast?

Bailey will play Hayes, who co-wrote the adaptation of his memoir himself.On Chesil Beach‘s Dominic Cooke, who is set to direct, is Hayes’ co-writer. Nighy, a 75-year-old actor who’s had a decades-long career with projects likeLove Actually, About Time, and more, is playing the renowned neurologist. Additional cast members have yet to be be revealed.

The film’s producing team includes Bailey, Brouhaha Entertainment’s Troy Lum and Andrew Mason,Ballad Of A Small Player‘s Mike Goodridge, and Elsinore‘s Gabrielle Tana. Will Clarke, Andy Mason, and Mike Runagall are executive producing via Altitude.

What is Insomniac City‘s release date?

Insomniac City was announced on November 9, 2026. When the news dropped, Variety reported that Altitude is handling worldwide sales and was planning on introducing the project to buyers at the American Film Market in November. If it’s picked up by a distributor, the film will then get a release date, so stand by for more updates!

Insomniac City, TBA

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