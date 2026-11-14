Views of 'Jeopardy!' editions in Poland, Australia, Russia, and Azerbaijan - YouTube

There’s only one Alex Trebek — and, for that matter, only one Ken Jennings — but there are many versions of Jeopardy! airing around the world.

A fan-curated list of international versions of Jeopardy! includes dozens of programs, of which seven are listed as being in production. Some of those programs are straight adaptations of America’s favorite quiz show; others put creative spins on the format. (Just check out the satiny robes one country’s contestants have to wear!)

Below, we’ve rounded up details and video clips of each of those seven versions and highlighted what makes them unique.

Jeopardy! Australia

Actor and comedian Stephen Fry started hosting the United Kingdom’s Jeopardy! and the spinoff Jeopardy! Australia in 2024. And through the U.K. version has been canceled, the Aussie version is still a contender. These versions mirror the U.S. original, though they boast an hour-long runtime, according to BuzzerBlog.

61! (Azerbaijan)

In Azerbaijan, the Jeopardy! equivalent is titled 61!, in reference to the 61 questions contestants face each episode. Otherwise, the format seems nearly identical, right down to the theme music and the responses phrased in the form of a question. The public-television production is supported by the country’s Ministry of Science and Education.

Kuldvillak (Estonia)

Kuldvillak, which translates to “golden fleece,” debuted in Estonia in 1998… albeit with theme music a far cry from the Merv Griffin composition American viewers know and love. Early episodes also had contestants writing their final-question answers and wagers in marker, though recent episodes are considerably higher-tech, as you can see below.

Va banque (Poland)

Farther south in Europe, we have Poland’s Va banque! — which, fittingly, translates to “All in!” The game show’s aesthetics certainly match those of the American Jeopardy!, right down to the typeface of the logo. There are minor differences, however, including the Polish version’s circular set, its contestants’ ear-set microphones, and the nerve-wracking tapping sound effect that follows clues.

Своя игра (Russia)

Russia’s Своя игра (“Own Game”), in production since 1994, might be the most bizarre of the bunch. For example, there’s a hidden “Cat in the Bag” gameplay element, which lets players force one of their competitors to answer the clue. Also, contestants on the show wear robes. (“Legend says that in the ’90s, our knowledgeable people usually didn’t have clothes fashionable enough, and that’s why the robes were introduced in the first place,” one former contestant said on Reddit.)

Riskuj! (Slovakia)

Slovakian TV viewers might be more patient than their U.S. counterparts. Episodes of Riskuj! (“Risk!”) start with the contestant Q&A, which comes after the first commercial break in the American Jeopardy! Another big difference: One of the three contestants is eliminated each round, leaving just one standing for the “Finále.”

Jeopardy! (Sweden)

The game show’s format and its title made the leap to Sweden, where the local edition is also called Jeopardy! One Reddit user explained how the Swedish Jeopardy! differs from its American predecessor: Contestants on the Swedish version can’t see each other’s score, for example. (“Unless you were keeping meticulous track of it in your head, you could only judge how well you were doing and what the optimal bet was based on vibes alone,” that user wrote.) Plus, contestants film mid-show confessionals in which they discuss their own gameplay.

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