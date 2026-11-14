Nnamdi Asomugha as Father Samuel Franklin, Gabby Windey as Coach Miller in 'The Body' - Netflix

Gabby Windey is no stranger to the small screen, but joining the cast of The Body has been a completely new adventure.

During our exclusive interview with the cast of The Body, Windey revealed that playing Coach Shauna Miller was not only her first time acting — she landed the role at her first real audition. As her costar Sofia Wylie put it, “That rate of success is crazy.”

Before her major career move, viewers got to know Windey on Season 26 of The Bachelor before she stepped into the leading role on Season 19 of The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia by her side. After her turn in reality romance, Windey appeared on Dancing with the Stars with pro Val Chmerkovskiy and won Season 3 of The Traitors. During that time, she also met and married her wife, comedian Robby Hoffman.

According to Windey, The Body was the perfect series for her first acting role. She explained, “People are like, ‘Have you always wanted to act?’ It’s like, I feel like everybody does. You just don’t say it out loud.” She didn’t admit that she wanted to act “until I had an agent to the left of me, and I’m like, ‘You know what? I’ll try anything.'”

Turns out, the perfect role came right to her doorstep almost immediately. “I hadn’t auditioned a bunch before that. It was my first real Zoom audition,” Windey spilled. For those who have seen the series, it’s clear why she landed the first role she seriously auditioned for. It’s as if the role was written for her. The Body is a lesbian love story where she plays a campy, pregnant dance coach with witty comments to spare for all the girls on her team.

So, how did she know that the role was right? “I mean, Quinn [Shephard, creator] is amazing,” Windey told Swooon. “The project is amazing. There’s so many common themes of my life and the show. So for it to be my first project is just like unreal.” Watch the cast find out that Windey landed her first real audition below!

The Body, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix

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