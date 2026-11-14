Shay Rudolph and 'The Chase' cover - Shay Rudolph / Instagram

Summer Di Laurentis (Shay Rudolph) is officially making her debut in Off Campus Season 2. Dean’s little sister from Elle Kennedy’s hockey romance book series is first mentioned in the Season 1 finale, which implies that Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans) has history with her that he doesn’t in the books. It’s caused some bad blood with Dean (Stephen Kalyn), so we expect to see it explored in Season 2.

But what do we know exactly about her character and her future love interest, Colin “Fitz” Fitzgerald? Does he come into play in The Score, which Season 2 will be based on as the show pivots focus to Dean and Allie Hayes’ (Mika Abdalla) romance? Get all those details, as well as what goes down in Summer’s The Chase, below. (Spoilers ahead!)

Who is Summer in the Off Campus books?

Summer is, as you already know, the baby of the wealthy, loving Di Laurentis family. She was raised in New York by her two lawyer parents, alongside her two elder brothers Dean and Nick. She’s a bubbly, friends-with-everyone, party-girl type. She’s a “chaos monster,” according to Dean. When we first meet her, Summer’s a student at Brown University and hoping to go into the fashion industry. She has some insecurities due to her ADHD, which causes her to struggle academically. Dean and Nick managed to get into Harvard Law (even though Dean doesn’t go there), so Summer feels like the odd man out.

Who is Fitz in the Off Campus books?

Fitz is mentioned for the first time in Logan’s book,The Mistake, as a younger Briar U Hawks hockey player. His full name is Colin Fitzgerald — people also call him Fitzy — and he’s more interested in video game design than hockey. He reviews games for the Briar U blog. He’s a tattooed jock, but also a geek (and we say that lovingly). He doesn’t physically appear until Dean’s book, The Score, when the guys go to the bar for his 21st birthday. He’s not the ladies man type, and he’s emotionally distant after his parents’ divorce when he was a kid. They used Fitz to hurt each other.

When do Summer and Fitz meet in the Off Campus books?

Summer and Fitz, do, in fact, meet in The Score. She leaves Brown for the weekend to spend time with Dean, surprising him by showing up at his house unannounced. Allie’s also there for the surprise, and she assumes Summer is Dean’s past fling, rather than his sister. (It’s an amazing jealousy moment.) Shortly after her ambush, Logan comes in with three teammates, including Fitzy. He immediately catches Summer’s eye. “I want him,” she declares, despite not exchanging a single word with Fitz.

Do Summer and Fitz have their own Off Campus book?

Kennedy planted the SummerFitz seeds early. They get their own book called The Chase, the first installment in Kennedy’s spinoff series called Briar U.

Swooon asked showrunner Louisa Levy if she wanted to adapt the Briar U books, and she said, “I would love that. I don’t know what I’ll be allowed to do, but I would love to keep doing this for as long as people keep watching. There are four core Off Campusbooks . The Legacy is wonderful, but doesn’t sustain its own season. And then we have the four Briar U books, so in success, we could do all of them.”

Do Summer and Fitz end up together?

Summer was already thinking of transferring to Briar in The Score, but it becomes her only option midway through her junior year, which is where The Chase begins. (Dean has already graduated.) She’s kicked out of Brown for accidentally starting a fire at her sorority house, and her dad’s connections allow her to transfer to Briar. She manages to set up a room at one of Briar’s sororities, but they swiftly kick her to the curb after learning of the fire.

Luckily, Dean comes in clutch. He says there’s a room in his old off campus house, which is currently occupied by his former hockey teammates. One is Hunter Davenport, who went to the same prep school as Summer. He was a year behind her, so they didn’t really interact. Mike Hollis and Fitzy are her other new roommates. Summer is crushing hard on him from the jump. Though Fitz is attracted to her, he doesn’t return Summer’s interest. In fact, she overhears him calling her a shallow rich girl.

Summer isn’t one to chase a guy, but they slowly grow closer over time, learning each other’s hidden depths. It’s worth mentioning that while that’s going on, Hunter develops an unrequited crush on Summer, which causes some angst amongst the group. There’s also a subplot where Summer has to deal with a predatory professor. Regardless, all ends well for Summer and Fitz.

Do Summer and Fitz get married?

In Kennedy’s next-gen series, which follows the OG Briar gang’s kids, we find out that Summer and Fitz got married off-page. They go on to have the most kids out of all the characters. Their five children’s names are Hudson, Caine, Liam, Hardy, and Molly.

Will Fitz be in Off Campus Season 2?

At this point, Fitz hasn’t been officially announced as part of the cast, though Rudolph and Evans are both confirmed to appear in Season 2 as guest stars. It’s definitely possible that Season 2 could introduce Fitz in a surprise twist, given how the show brought Hunter into the fold.

Are you hoping we get a Season 1 Hunter situation where Fitzy makes a surprise appearance? Do you agree with our dream cast? Let us know in the comments below!

Off Campus, Season 2, April 28, Prime Video

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