Tyriq Withers and Danie Kaluuya - KVAL News/YouTube

Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya went viral in an unhinged local news interview amid the nationwide FAA ground stop.

On Friday, November 13, Oregon news outlet KVAL 13 interviewed the actors after they were forced to deplane and their flight was canceled. The four-hour ground stoppage affected hundreds of thousands of travelers going into the weekend.

“So today, we were headed back to Los Angeles. We got on the plane, and we had to de-board, unfortunately,” Withers, 28, recounted.

The Reminders of Him and Tell Me Lies star added, “I just want to thank God for FAA really protecting us, you know, post-blue wave as well,” referencing the Democratic Party’s major win in the midterm elections.

That’s when Withers quoted a meme from a 2015 WBRZ interview about the nightclub shooting in Bella Noche, Louisiana. (At the time, a woman declared, “If you can’t go to Bella Noche, where the hell can you go?”)

He joked, “But I feel like it’s really upsetting me and my home girl ‘cause if you can’t go to the airport, where the hell can you go?”

After taking a moment to collect himself from laughing, Kaluuya shared, “I feel grateful.” The Get Out actor continued, “But I feel grateful ‘cause it could have happened any other way. Think about how many lives were probably saved because of that decision.”

He added, “I feel good, man. I’m like, ‘We’re out here. I’m in Eugene, Oregon.”

Withers then exclaimed, “Throw the ‘O!'” while making an “O” with his hands, prompting Kaluuya to follow suit. “O way or no way!”

In the comments of KVAL 13’s Instagram video of the interview, folks shared their delight, with one person sharing, “ Pure comedy! She snatched that mic from Tyriq so quick. But this is peak news.”

Another Instagram user pointed out, “This feels like an SNL skit.”

Someone else wrote, “I love whatever’s wrong with him.”

A different follower commented, “He was waiting for this moment his whole life lmaooo.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user confessed, “Her pulling that mic away sent meeee.”

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.