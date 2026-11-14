All About ‘Ordinary’ Singer Alex Warren’s Wife

Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - David Becker / Getty Images

Alex Warren‘s wife is not only one of his biggest supporters — “Married to the best musician…” is her Instagram bio — but she’s also his muse.

The singer’s breakout hit, “Ordinary,” is about the love of his life. “This song is now number 1 everywhere and I can’t help but smile to know it’s about you,” the 26-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to his wife, who also stars in the song’s music video. “It also reminds me that we’ve been together this long and I’ve never seen you run full speed.”

Like her husband, Kouvr Annon lives a life in the spotlight, though as an influencer rather than a musician. As Warren hosts the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 on November 14, learn all about his love story.

Who is Alex Warren’s wife?

Kouvr, whose full name is Kouvr Ho’oipo A Mē Kamakalāni O’anela Kahokūlani Vincent Annon, is a 26-year-old model and social media personality. She was born in Oahu, Hawaii, which she left for Los Angeles in 2018. Kouvr became a member of the TikTok-viral Hype House, a content creation group that Alex cofounded. They made videos together there until 2022, when Warren began pursuing music.

How did Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon meet?

In 2018, a mutual friend introduced Warren to Kouvr on Snapchat. The singer had already watched her YouTube videos and was interested in her. “We just clicked right away,” he told BBC. “I felt I could tell her everything, just after our first conversation.”

At the same time, Warren had reached a difficult time in his life. The loss of Warren’s father to cancer sent his now-late mother spiraling into alcoholism and abuse. She kicked her son out of the house when he was 18, leaving him homeless and penniless. The singer told BBC that his friends let him sleep in their cars, but not their houses because his mother had told their parents that he was bad news.

Four months after that Snapchat conversation, Kouvr moved to LA to be with Alex, and they spent some time living out of a car together. Once his music took off, Alex and Kouvr recreated the start of their relationship in the video for “Give You Love.”

“When i was going through the worst time of my life, you were there sleeping in a car with me and we had no where to go. I love you so much and there was no one else I would’ve wanted to go through that with, ” Warren wrote on Instagram in 2021.

The couple started posting videos of their romance online and finding success there. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2022 and married in June 2024.

Does Alex Warren have kids?

Warren doesn’t have any children. At the time of their wedding, the couple told People that they “want[ed] to enjoy being married and try to have the best family that [they] can possibly have.”

They shared their hope to have children in the future. “I know that Alex is going to be the best father that there ever could be in the world but I can’t wait to be a mom,” Kouvr said, while Warren added that he was excited to “watch Kouvr be a mother and to be the best father I can be.”

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