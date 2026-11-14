Bree Williamson and Michael John Roberts - Everloved

One Life to Live star Bree Williamson‘s husband, Michael John Roberts — an animator for BoJack Horseman and TripTank — has died at 48.

On Wednesday, November 11, Williamson and his family announced Roberts’ death in an online obituary.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Michael John Roberts,” they wrote. “Michael saw the world a little differently. A gifted artist with an extraordinary talent, he could find something worth exploring in what others might overlook. His creativity was not limited to what he put on paper; it shaped the way he thought, questioned, and understood the world around him.”

The family continued, “Although his illness came suddenly and the time that followed was heartbreakingly short, it cannot define the man he was. His life is better remembered through what he created, the conversations he inspired, the friendships he nurtured, and the love he gave so freely to those closest to him.”

Although the obituary didn’t specify Roberts’ cause of death, The Hollywood Reporter noted that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive type of brain cancer in adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic. He died while surrounded by his family at his Los Angeles home, according to the outlet.

In addition to BoJack Horseman and TripTank, Roberts’ animation work appeared in shows like Angela Anaconda, The Hoobs, Clone High, and more. He also directed Final Space, F Is for Family, MrBeast Lab, Strange Planet, and Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia. Additionally, Roberts was a producer for Dallas & Robo, Hot Wheels Let’s Race, and MrBeast Lab.

In the wake of her husband’s death, Williamson shared a link to his obituary and a short message on November 12.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out,” she captioned her Instagram post. “We are heartbroken and taking some time.”

Friends and followers showered Williams with condolences, with her former One Life to Live co-star, Tuc Watkins, writing, “Michael Roberts. Words are clumsy. I watched the ways he was kind, and I admired him. I love him and his family, individually and collectively. He was so many things. He did so much. There would have been more.”

Her former General Hospital co-star, Bradford Anderson, shared, “Loved spending time with you both back in the day… So very sorry for your loss. Such a wonderful guy.”

Another One Life to Live star, Kristen Alderson, commented, “Beyond tragic,” alongside a broken-hearted emoji. “He was so kind. I only remember him with that exact smile every time I saw him. I remember when we met him & just knew you found the best partner. So deeply sorry, Bree. We love you so much.”

Meanwhile, a different One Life to Live actor, Michael Easton, echoed, “Michael was a beautiful spirit, and he lives on in our hearts. Our thoughts are with you and Mac and your family. ”

Williamson and Roberts had been married since 2008; they welcomed a son, McGreggor Edward Roberts, in 2010.

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