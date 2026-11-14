Heath Freeman and Kelly Monaco at ArcLight Cinemas on September 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. - Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Kelly Monaco is looking back at her “love story” with actor Heath Freeman. The General Hospital alum posted a tribute to the late actor on November 13, the 5-year anniversary of his death.

The actress posted a compilation video that include precious photos of her and Freeman over the years. At the start of the footage, Monaco wrote, “A love story.”

In the caption, she added, “Missing a piece of my heart. It’s been five years, but this year hits different. #sober Heath Freeman you are missed and loved by so many.”

Freeman, who notably played Howard Epps on Bones, died in 2021 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 41 years old.

Monaco and Freeman dated in the early 2010s. They made their red carpet debut in January 2010 and showed sweet PDA at the SXSW premiere of Skateland that March. They were last photographed together in 2014. After their breakup, they remained close friends until his death in 2021.

In September, Monaco revealed that she’d been sober for over six months. Recently, the Port Charles alum has been sharing insight into her life as she spends time with family and more. Since her 2024 exit from GH, the Sam McCall actress has kept a low-profile. She recently announced that she will be appearing alongside her longtime friend Greg Vaughan at a New Jersey event in December.

Monaco also remembered the late Billy Miller on his birthday. The 50-year-old shared a letter her former costar and onscreen love interest had written when he left the ABC soap.

“Maybe our goodbye is an earnest hope for the brightest path forward for us all. Maybe our goodbye is honoring growth and lessons learned. Now, instead of sadness, I am filled with gratitude for all your support, encouragement, and every emotion shared. I cherish the journey we have taken together. Thank you for following me into your homes and lives. With every ounce of myself, I thank you for being you,” Miller wrote in his letter.

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