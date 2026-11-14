Denée Benton, and Jordan Donica, 'The Gilded Age,' Season 4, Episode 3, HBO, November 15, 2026. - Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Wedding bells ring in Newport in The Gilded Age, while an artists’ salon opens in New York. It’s slime time for Chris Pratt and other kid-friendly celebs at the annual Kids’ Choice Awards on CBS and Nickelodeon. The Chosen returns on Prime Video with a dramatization of Jesus’s final day. The streamer also acquires The Promised Land, a comedic depiction of Moses that was a hit on YouTube. Diane Morgan as the clueless Philomena Cunk presents a warped version of cinema history.

SUNDAY: The gorgeous period piece once again pulls out the stops, this time in Newport for the long-awaited nuptials of Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) and her intended, Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica). It’s a grand affair, but once again tarnished by the meddling of monster-in-law Elizabeth Kirkland (Phylicia Rashad), turning up her privileged nose at some of the Scotts’ native customs. (Tony winner Adrienne Warren guests as Peggy’s cousin Ada, who brings a gospel choir from Nashville for the occasion.) Back in New York, newlyweds Oscar (Blake Ritson) and Enid (Kelley Curran) open their exclusive artists’ salon. And Agnes (Christine Baranski) is about to learn that there is such a thing as bad publicity.

SATURDAY: The green slime flows freely atop the heads of kids’ favorite celebs in Nickelodeon’s annual celebration, now simulcasting on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Alex Warren hosts, with Chris Pratt accepting the King of Comedy Award, along with a dousing. Performers include singer-songwriter Ashe, electronic music duo Sofi Tukker, and an opening number from Jamie Miller, with special appearances from Victoria Justice and Antonio Cipriano in a tribute to iconic dance moves from the 1980s (Janet Jackson) to today (Drake).

SUNDAY: The mood is grim in the sixth season of the B iblical epic about the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), which takes an hour-by-hour approach to the Messiah’s final day, leading to the Crucifixion. The season opens with three episodes, beginning with the arrest of Jesus after the betrayal by Judas (Luke Dimyan) and his trial by Caiaphas (Richard Fancy). After the December 6 finale, the season will conclude with a pre-Easter theatrical release scheduled for March 12, 2027. A seventh season depicting the Resurrection will follow.

SUNDAY: Thankfully, “thou shalt not laugh” was not one of the 10 Commandments. A decidedly more irreverent, yet respectful, take on a classic Biblical story focuses on Moses (Wasim No’Mani) and his exodus, using the classic Office workplace mockumentary approach as the comedy series follows the leader of the Hebrews out of Egypt and into the wilderness. The series moves to Prime Video after crossing the 1 million view threshold on YouTube.

SUNDAY: Mangling language and facts with abandon, the deadpan doofus known as Philomena Cunk (British comedian Diane Morgan) is at it again, this time stumbling her way through an inept history of cinema (“a world beyond your stunted imagination”) in six brisk, brilliantly deranged 15-minute episodes. Corralling critics, academics, curators and celebrities including an often-speechless Benedict Cumberbatch and director Michael Bay with vapid questioning, Cunk begins her silly survey with silent film and Hollywood’s early stars including Charlie Chaplin, whose Little Tramp is described as “the only homeless person it’s OK to openly laugh at.” Cunk’s droll analysis likens King Kong‘s “remote island ruled by a monster with an unnatural lust for young women” to, who else, Jeffrey Epstein. And try convincing her that Ian Hitchcock isn’t the correct interpolation of “Hitchcockian.”

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