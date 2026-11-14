Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette - Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Even though Joan Vassos‘ second chance at love didn’t work out, she’s more than open to finding a new partner down the road. The Golden Bachelorette star opened up about wanting to falling in love again after her recent split from Chock Chapple.

On November 6, Vassos and Chapple, who met and fell in love while filming The Golden Bachelorette, announced that they had broken up after two years together. While discussing ending her engagement, Vassos shared what she’s now looking for in a new relationship.

“I feel like I need to live some part of a year with my next partner,” she told People. “If I found somebody who lives in Colorado and I live in Maryland, I feel like it’s important that you have a place where you meet that you own together, like Florida or New York City or Chicago. You need to have a place where that’s your place and twice a month you guys go there and spend a week or a couple weeks there, or you spend the whole winter in Florida or whatever.”

That was originally the plan for Vassos and Chapple. Following The Golden Bachelorette, the former couple were looking to get an apartment in New York City where they would meet up to spend time together. The plan never materialized, and both Vassos and Chapple kept their places in Maryland and Kansas, while meeting up at various places when their schedules aligned.

She also wants a man who is funny like her late husband, John, whom she was married to for 32 years before his death in 2021. “I love somebody with a good sense of humor,” she said. “It just brings me joy. I’m kind of a serious person, so I love having somebody that takes me out of my own element and makes me laugh. I also love a good banter.”

The 63-year-old admitted that the idea of dating “sounds a little daunting to me right now,” but she’s not closing off her heart to love. “I just am not ready. It’s a little bit of a job. It’s not like when you’re young where you can go to a bar and everybody there is single. Dating is very different at my age, and it takes a lot more effort.”

Despite their relationship not working out, Vassos stressed that she wants Chapple to “be happy” in this next chapter. “I want him to find somebody if he wants somebody, and I’d like to find somebody. But if I don’t, I am grateful for that whole chapter and knowing that I can fall in love and still have fun,” she added.

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