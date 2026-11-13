Brooks Nader, Thaddeus LaGrone, Jessica Belkin, Stephen Amell, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Livvy Dunne on 'Baywatch' - Greg Swales / FOX

Get ready to hit the beach this January. Fox‘s Baywatch reboot is almost here, and it features a whole new generation of lifeguards, including Noah Beck‘s Luke.

While the “reimagined” version of the 1990s series is centered around Baywatch captain Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) as he follows in the footsteps of his father Mitch (David Hasselhoff in the original series), Beck’s Luke will also make a splash as a talented rookie lifeguard.

“I don’t know how much I can tease [about Luke],” Beck told TV Insider while promoting his new Tubi romance film, Sidelined 3: End Game alongside Siena Agudong. “I can say how incredible of an experience it was. I was obviously such iconic IP that you’re stepping into. You feel like there’s this responsibility when you put on those red swim trunks.”

When Luke hits the beach, he’s serious about his lifeguarding responsibilities, though he is “the ultimate charming SoCal beach boy, a surfer and a flirt.” The character is the youngest in a family of firefighters, and he considers Amell’s Hobie a father figure and mentor.

“I still don’t think it’s fully hit me yet,” Beck continued. “I think when the show comes out, I hope it’ll be a cultural thing that is… I don’t know, I just think that the world needs a show — I’m being biased because I’m a little close to it ’cause I’m obviously in it, but it’s so lighthearted and it’s like a soap with $100 million action sequences and heart, comedy, love… It’s got all the things.”

A press release teased that fans “can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original,” but with more modern tensions and challenges. And, of course, almost all new faces aside from original Baywatch star David Chokachi, who’s reprising his role as Cody Madison.

“The cast was amazing, and I just had the best time, and shooting in L.A. was a dream, obviously, and driving to work every day was pretty cool,” Beck added. The cast also includes Jessica Belkin, who plays Hobie’s daughter, as well as Yellowstone‘s Hassie Harrison and Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell. Social media stars Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader will also don the iconic red swimsuits.

Beck teased that the show is “so open” to cameos. “It’s based and shot in Venice, and we shoot at the Fox lot,” he pointed out. “I think there’s gonna be some really cool cameos. There already are some in Season 1.”

Though he’s ready to introduce the world to Luke, Beck told TV Insider that he hadn’t watched the original series. “To be fair, when I auditioned, they did not want me to watch,” he added. “They were like, ‘We want to see what you bring to it, without any kind of prior context, and I was like, ‘OK, great.'” But then, of course, I’m familiar. I know the vibe.”

Baywatch, Series Premiere, January 6, 2027, 9/8c, Fox

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