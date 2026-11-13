Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Scott Gries / NBC

The annual television event known as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is nearly here as New York City and families across the country prepare to ring in the parade’s 100th anniversary.

Along with the usual traditions, there are some exciting details fans won’t want to miss, and for that reason, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the program. From hosts and performers to where you can tune in and stream the celebration, we’ve got every corner covered. Scroll down for a closer look at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What makes this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade so special?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is ringing in its 100th parade with the 2026 celebration as it captivates the attention of Americans across the country. Originally debuting in 1924, the parade took a three-year break during World War II, but now gears up for its 100th run, which serves as the kickoff to the holiday season.

When is the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off beginning at 8:30a/7:30c, on Thursday, November 26. An encore presentation on broadcast will begin at 2/1c.

Where can you watch the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Fans can tune into the parade on NBC and stream on Peacock. The festivities will also air live on Telemundo.

Who is hosting the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is hosted by Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

Who is performing at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Performers for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade include Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Baha Men, Natasha Bedingfield, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Feid, Mckenna Grace, Icona Pop, Il Volo, Indigo Girls, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, and Smash Mouth. Additionally, there will be special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, Holly Robinson Peete, and Rodney Peete, as well as a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty, and a featured performance by EJAE. Additional acts are set to be announced closer to the event.

The marching bands participating in the festivities include Concord Community High School’s The Marching Minutemen (Elkhart, Indiana); Dobyns-Bennett High School Band (Kingsport, Tennessee); James F. Byrnes High School Band (Duncan, South Carolina); Nā Koa Aliʻi Aloha All-State Marching Band (Hawaii); Pearland High School’s Pride of Pearland Band (Pearland, Texas); University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band (Tuscaloosa, Alabama); University of Connecticut’s Pride of Connecticut Band (Storrs, Connecticut); University of Illinois Marching Illini (Champaign, Illinois); Macy’s Great American Marching Band (representing students from all 50 states); and NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY).

And performance groups such as Maria Verdeja School of the Arts, The Divine Nine Unity Step Team, Native Pride Productions, Spirit of America Cheer, and Spirit of America Dance will captivate viewers.

The famous balloons, floats, and Santa Claus appearance are also on the docket.

100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, November 23, 8:30a/7:30c, NBC, Peacock & Telemundo

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