Sam Hartman, Joe Hartman, and Mom - Joe Hartman/Instagram

Sam Hartman has officially taken Bachelor Nation by storm after being announced as the lead for Season 30 of The Bachelor. After news of Sam’s casting was announced on the November 13 episode of Good Morning America, his older brother, Joe Hartman, reacted to the news on social media.

“So I guess they just let anyone do this now,” he posted on his Instagram Story, along with a photo of the casting announcement.

Joe might not be on a dating show, but there’s no denying that he’s easy on the eyes like his brother. Scroll down to learn more about Sam’s sibling, including details about his love life.

What does Joe Hartman do for a living?

Joe graduated from medical school at the University of Florida in May 2026 (no big deal). He previously received his bachelor’s degree in physics and biophysics from Haverford College, where he played on the basketball team. He graduated in 2020.

After completing undergrad, Joe worked as a medical assistant for Urology Specialist of the Carolinas in Charlotte, North Carolina, from August 2020 to July 2021, according to LinkedIn.

While in med school, he was a research assistant for a lab focused on “aortic aneurysms and rupture.” Per his Instagram bio, Joe now lives in Nashville. He is completing his residency at Vanderbilt University.

Does Joe Hartman have a girlfriend?

Yes, Joe is in a relationship with Katharine Franz. While it’s unclear exactly when they started dating, they are both from the Charlotte area. Katharine attended Davidson College and was on the volleyball team.

Like Joe, she currently lives in Nashville, according to her Instagram, which is private. Katharine works as a physician assistant. Her expertise is in “treating arthritis, joint pain, rotator cuff injury, among other conditions,” per her bio.

When Sam was on GMA to announce his Bachelor casting, he revealed that Joe is going to propose to Katharine soon.

“My brother’s about to get engaged,” he said. “Hopefully I didn’t just spoil that. Oh, shoot.” However, he added, “No, I think they know it’s coming. So I think they’ll be first, but crazier things have happened.”

What happened to Sam Hartman’s adopted brother?

Sam also had an adopted brother, Demitri Allison. Demitri was 15 years old when the Hartman family took him in.

He played football at Elon University and died by suicide in November 2015. He fell from Morrison Residence Hall, a 10-story building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

On the five-year anniversary of Demitri’s death, Sam wrote on Instagram, “Been 5 years and still haven’t seen a smile light up the room like yours did. Love you brother keep watching over me.”

The Bachelor, Season 30 Premiere, Sunday, March 21, 8/7c, ABC

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